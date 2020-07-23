Halifax firefighter, tow truck driver remembered for life of love, loyalty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 29-year-old Halifax firefighter and tow truck driver was killed on duty Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on the side of Interstate-78 in Berks County.

As his family, colleagues, and friends mourn, they are putting out a plea for drivers to move over.

Tyler Laudenslager was someone you wanted on your team.

“He would never give up. So, if something bad happened, you knew he wasn’t going to run out the back door. You trusted that he was going to be with you and pull you out if needed,” said Halifax Fire Chief Tim Neiter.

He took his brotherhood as a firefighter seriously, but his fatherhood is what made his heart sing. Laudenslager leaves behind a baby girl, a wife and a life worth living.

“Tyler kind of left his own legacy with whomever he spoke to or touched in his life,” Neiter said.

Sometimes that legacy meant grinding it out. Neiter remembers the day that Tyler demanded that they were productive by cleaning out the station’s maintenance closet.

“So, it was just him and I, and we — it took us hours to do, but he was hellbent that it was going to get done,” Neiter said.

Laudenslager was killed by a driver who struck a tractor-trailer, which caused his car to careen across lanes of traffic. Laudenslager was securing a disable vehicle to be towed when he was struck.

Four people were in the car, including a 9-year-old. Police said their injuries ranged from moderate to serious. No charges have been filed, as of now.

“I hear from our own guys — I hear from other emergency responders that this happens more than the public realizes,” said PennDOT spokesperson, Fritzi Schreffler.

Schreffler said if you can’t get over, then slow down and look up.

“This is not your time to rubberneck and see what’s going on. It’s your time as a motorist to make sure what’s happening — you know — on the opposite side of you can be done in a safe manner,” she said.

Laudenslager’s employer H&S towing invited us inside, showing us his memorial, which included a cross made from towing chains sent by a fellow driver.

They were too grief-stricken to speak on camera, but gave us this statement.

“Tyler Laudenslager was always willing to help a coworker when they needed it. He had an infectious laugh and quick wit and could make everyone laugh with his humor. He was a proud father to his beautiful baby girl and often showed off pictures of her. He was proud to be a firefighter. He was thankful to have a loving and supportive wife who understood his passion for purchasing fire equipment. Overall, he was simply a good man, friend, husband and father who will be deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched. Tyler was/is and will always be a member of the H&S Towing family.“

“What’s it going to take for people to get it?” Neiter said.

A procession for Laundenslager will be held on Thursday as his colleagues and fellow firefighters return his body from Reading Hospital. It is expected to begin around noon and will end at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg.

“The route of travel is expected to be Rt 222 to Rt 183 to I-78 W to I-81 S exiting at Rt 22/322 to go north to Rt 225 and finally Rt 147,” said Todd A. Leiss, traffic incident management coordinator, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.