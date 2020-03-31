Halifax organizations team up to create food delivery service for elderly, mobility challenged

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Several organizations in northern Dauphin County are teaming up to make sure the most vulnerable have something to eat, without ever having to leave their own homes.

It’s something many of us may take for granted – access to food. That’s especially true right now, so the Halifax Fire Department is working with the Halifax VFW Post 5750 and several other local groups to create a food delivery service for those most in need.

“We all got together and we decided, ‘hey we need to help out our community,” Philip Smith said, who serves as the Canteen Manager at Post 5750.

Help by way of food, handmade at the VFW.

“With all the support that the community has ever given us, we wanna show them that, ‘hey we’re here for you, you’ve supported us all these years now it’s our time to give back to you guys,'” Smith said.

Monday was their first day of deliveries, and they made more than 20! Orders are taken on Facebook, or by email. Each meal is made specifically for the elderly, or mobility challenged.

“It feels good I would do it all day long if I could,” said Donna Strohm, who’s no longer working now that the VFW is closed and decided to volunteer her time instead.

The service extends to the recipient’s front door, where the meal is dropped off, no social interaction needed – lessening their exposure to any potential sickness.

“To ease their fears, and ensure that they’ve got a meal in this time of need or be able to get grocery pickup,” said Halifax Fire Chief, Tim Neitar. “This very small town is actually overwhelmed with the amount of volunteers that we have, and it’s excellent, it’s great.”

The service will be offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for as long as it’s needed, to residents of the Halifax area community. If you know someone who could benefit, give the VFW a call or email them at HalifaxVFW5750@comcast.net.