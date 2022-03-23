CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hampden Township Police Department continues to search for Linda Bailey, 72, who has been missing since Wednesday morning at 4 a.m.

Courtesy of Hampden Township PD

Bailey is described as a white female, 5’0″ tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, baggy blue pants, and black sneakers.

She is operating a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania Registration FHC-8250.

Police believe she is at special risk of harm or injury and may be in a state of confusion

Anyone with information on Bailey’s location is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Hampden Township Police Department at 717-761-260.