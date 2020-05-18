Hanbidge legislation to provide relief for feed sellers, livestock producers

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Through a proposed bill prepared by State Rep, Liz Handige, feed sellers and livestock producers who are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic would receive emergency relief.

The proposed bill has a dozen cosponsors according to the presses release from the Democratic Communications Office. The bill was first introduced to her colleagues in late April. Hanbidge plans to officially introduce the bill soon the press release read.

“Livestock producers spend countless hours breeding, raising and feeding animals to ensure that food products so many of us take for granted are available each day,” Hanbidge said. “Many of these producers, along with those who supply them with feed for their livestock, are faced with a financial dilemma because, while their income may have slowed down or been cut off altogether during these difficult times, their operational costs have remained the same.”

The press release also included the following information:

Federal aid provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will allocate roughly $23 billion to the agriculture industry, including $9.5 billion to producers of dairy, livestock, specialty crops and those who produce and supply food to local farmers markets, schools and restaurants.

To ensure that those who breed, raise and feed livestock receive a portion of the $9.5 billion in federal funding, Hanbidge is introducing this legislation to establish a special fund under the state’s Agriculture Rapid Response Disaster Readiness Account to provide grants to feed sellers and livestock producers.

“Agriculture plays an integral role in Pennsylvania, so I believe it is incumbent on each of us to do our part to provide financial relief to this industry to help it cope with the current economic situation,” Hanbidge said.