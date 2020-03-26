1  of  15
Hannover police investigating shooting incident

Local

by: WHTM Staff

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating an altercation, which led to a shooting on the 400 block of Baltimore Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The police department responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment where the resident, a 21-year-old Hanover man, said he shot an intruder, who then fled the area on foot. Around the same time, police were notified that a 29-year-old New Oxford man was seeking treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Through further investigation, it was determined that both men know each other and were having a dispute at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The police department is asking for anyone that may have witnessed or who may have information about the incident to contact the police department at 717-637-5575.

