Hanover man charged with scamming over 30 people totaling over $300,000

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Conewago Township Police has filed charges against an alleged local scam artist who is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from residents primarily in Adams County.

Michael Hertz, of Hanover, was arrested on Friday, April 16, and is currently held in Adams County Adult Correctional Complex on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 28.

In the affidavit provided from the Adams County District Attorney’s office, it alleges that a man from Adams County contacted Conewago Township Police about a $7500 check that was denied, a check he received from Hertz.

Another man contacted police saying Hertz scammed him out of $45,000. Hertz convinced the man to pay for several electronics that he never delivered. Hertz also was able to obtain the man’s Venmo password after he said he needed to help a friend with the system. The man identified 54 total transactions that were subsequently sent by Hertz, many of them with a note attached saying “Mike” or “From Mike.”

There were several other individuals who were allegedly scammed by Hertz, many of which agreed to pay for items that Hertz never exchanged. Others were scammed by Hertz when he claimed he was a “day trader”, and convinced the people to send him money to invest on their behalf, and then lost contact with Hertz after sending money.

The total amount of claims from all individuals that allege Hertz scammed them totals $308,494.87. If you believe you have been scammed by Hertz, please contact the Conewago Township Police Department.