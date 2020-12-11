Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, begins on Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

Rabbi Shmuel Pewzner of Chabad Lubavitch of Harrisburg lit the menorah on the Capitol steps to begin the holiday.

The menorah lighting commemorates the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem after the Macabees defeated the Syrian army.

They found enough oil to light the menorah for one day, but miraculously it lasted for eight nights.

“The miracle happened many years ago when time seemed very dark. They overcame it. And they lit the menorah. The world became a brighter place. That’s the message of Hanukkah,” Rabbi Pewzner said.

A new candle is added to the menorah each night throughout the eight-day celebration.

“Hanukkah” is spelled a number of different ways. According to the Oxford English dictionary, there are 24 variations of ways to spell the Jewish holiday.

These variations include: Hanukkah, Chanukah, Channuka, and Hannukah, among others.

The reason is that Hebrew does not use the latin alphabet, which is the standard for English language.

Centuries of converting the word “Hanukkah” is what led to so many different spellings.