Harrisburg Acadamy and other central Pa. schools to host spring virtual college fair

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Academy is set to join a group of Central Pennsylvania schools offering a collaborative virtual college fair.

The virtual fair will be held on April 19 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., marking the first such virtual program in the region.

The fair aims to help students explore college options and get focused information about the colleges in attendance.

Hosted by the Harrisburg Academy, Lancaster Country Day School, Linden Hall, and York Country Day Schoolm the event is free, but registration is required and starts Mnday.

Visit www.harrisburgacademy.org/collegefair for more information.