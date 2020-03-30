1  of  8
Harrisburg area ministry creates mini-food pantries

Local

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people are not working because of the coronavirus pandemic so a local ministry is making sure they don’t go hungry.

The founder of Youth 10’s Better created four community boxes.

Usually they contain books for kids to read through during the summer but now they are filled with food and basic medical supplies.

The boxes are located at the following locations:

4409 Locust Lane in Harrisburg

3807 Derry Street in Harrisburg

Jefferson and Woodland Street in Harrisburg

2300 Derry Street in Harrisburg

For more information on how you can help head to the Youth 10’s Better Facebook page.


