Harrisburg Dairies explains why farmers are dumping milk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week, we told you about two Perry County farmers who had to dump thousands of gallons of milk down the drain due to COVID-19 complications.

On Tuesday, their processor, Harrisburg Dairies, explained why coronavirus is spoiling the industry.

While it may be hard to understand why there are empty store shelves while farmers are dumping milk, Harrisburg Dairies president, Alec Dewey said these are actually two seperate issues.

“What ammounts to approximately 40 percent of our business and volume disappeared over night,” Dewey said.

That’s issue number one. There is a milk surplus because there is nowhere for that milk to go. The 40 percent of business that Dewey referenced comes from schools, restaurants and other food services. Their retail sales makes up a much smaller portion of Harrisburg Dairies’ overall profits, which spiked in the early stages of the pandemic.

“At the end of that first week, we realized we were gonna have a big problem on our hands with a lot more milk coming in off our farms than we had to go with,” Dewey said.

They keep supplying, but large grocers and box stores — which run out more often than chain stores — aren’t buying. Larger stores often have deals with national suppliers, which explains issue number two.

“As much as we wish we could, we can’t just jump into every store that has an empty shelf even though we could, today, tomorrow and every day after that,” Dewey said.

Moving forward, every day will be uncertain for Dewey.

“Not a real happy fate to look that far down the road, but like so many others, we’re kind of in survival mode,” Dewey said.

Right now, part of survival mode means asking farmers to dump their milk.

“Heartbreaking. You know, a lot of these farms are third, fourth generations like us. They made deals with my grandfather,” Dewey said.

Although as Pennsylvania law stands now, processors need to pay farmers in full every 15 days, no questions asked.

“If we do that for too long, that will be the end of the story for us too,” Dewey said.

So, this story is a waiting game. They’re waiting for life to return to normal, while waiting for a lfie raft from lawmakers.

“It’s such a complex issue, you can’t write one check to one person to solve the issue. You know, there’s so much to it, and time really isn’t on our side,” Dewey said.

If you want to help, find out where your local grocers and stores get there milk. If it’s not local, you can encourage them to change suppliers.

Two years ago, Harrisburg Dairies took in several farms who were impacted by Dean Food’s downsizing.