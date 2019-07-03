Harrisburg diocese ends enrollment period for survivor compensation program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Victims of clergy sexual abuse had until May 13 to come forward in order to be eligible for the Harrisburg diocese’s compensation fund. Now, survivors are one step closer to receiving that money, as payment offers have been made.

The diocese and its program administrator, Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation Inc., are in the process of making payment offers to survivors. As of Wednesday, no payments had been made.

While a final number of survivors involved in the program and the amount of payments has yet to be released, we are told that information will be made available in the coming weeks.

“Our job at the diocese is literally to execute those agreements once they’re made, which means we deposit money into an account,” said Mike Barley, a diocese spokesman.

Survivors are able to back out of the compensation fund. The amount of time they have to make that decision is between the survivors and the mediation firm. Once survivors sign a waiver to receive the funds, they will not be able to sue.

Although the deadline to be considered for the program has ended, victims who come forward could have the chance at compensation.

“We’re going to consider that after the program ends to see what kind of funds we have available and how we can potentially if we could go forward, so it’s something they are considering. They are taking people’s information and keeping that stuff on record,” Barley said.

The hotline number is 888-538-8541