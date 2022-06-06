HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kshawn Carter, 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 180 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher Conner for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Carter pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen handgun discovered during the execution of a search warrant at his Harrisburg residence on September 23, 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says because Carter had three prior felony drug convictions, under federal law, his possession of the firearm mandated the 15-year sentence.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Harrisburg Police Bureau. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.