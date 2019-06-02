'Jacqueline Black Way' sign installed to honor woman who passed away saving grandchildren

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg woman who passed away saving her grandchildren in a house fire is being honored nearly a year after her death.

Saturday morning, city leaders and loved ones installed a "Jacqueline Black Way" sign at the corner of Fourth and Emerald Streets.

At night, they held a gathering to celebrate Jacqueline Black's memory.

"I was the first grandchild," said Kevin Black. "We had a very tight bond. The family doesn't like it, but I'm the favorite."

Kevin Black smiles as he thinks about his grandmother Jacqueline Black, who was honored at a remembrance celebration in Harrisburg.

"Everything you see here tonight, the family together, the love, the joy...that's everything that she wanted. Every holiday, every event was held at her house," said Kevin Black.

It's been nearly a year since the 67-year old died in a fire on Emerald Street, in the home where she lived for 40 years.

Fire officials say that while Jacqueline Black helped her three grandchildren escape, she couldn't get out in time.

She's remembered as a hero.

"We want to honor her today with this community ambassador award," said Lisa Burhannan, a family member.

"She was amazing," said Robert Burford, Jacqueline Black's husband. "Everybody loved her."

It's been a hard year without the family leader.

"She was my life. Every day we were together," said Burford.

But her memory and the outpouring of community support keeps her loved ones strong.

"It just shows us her characteristics," said Tyshawn Black, Jacqueline Black's grandson. "It shows us how great of a woman she was and how she had an impact on everybody."

"I remember coming down Emerald Street and seeing her on the porch, and seeing that heartfelt smile, and just pulling over, getting out of the car and her just dropping wisdom and nuggets and showing her love to all of us," said Burhannan.

Jacqueline Black's courage lives on in those she loved most.

"It's just amazing to have that type of chemistry and that DNA inside of me, so I'm definitely going to try to carry the torch as best as I can," said Kevin Black. "Her legacy is never going to end."

Everyone at the event was decked out in gold and white. Family members say those were black's favorite colors