Harrisburg man arrested for sexual assault of teenage girls

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a Harrisburg man Thursday for sexually assaulting two teenage girls from 2017 and earlier.

East Pennsboro Township Police were contacted on Nov. 19, 2019, by the mother of a 13-year-old girl to report a sexual assault.

Investigations revealed Roger Drake had sexually assaulted the girl in December of 2017 and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone. Drake, 40, also made sexual comments to an unrelated 17-year-old girl, grabbed her butt, and flashed his genitals at her, police say.

He now faces rape, sexual assault, aggravated incident assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors charges.