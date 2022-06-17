(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after a police chase in the city last month.

Pennsylvania State Police say on May 20 a Trooper witnessed a vehicle after witnessing multiple traffic offenses. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on the ramp from I-83N to 13th street when the vehicle fled.

State Police say after a short pursuit the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Nace and Wayne Street and the driver fled on foot. The driver, identified as Jeffery Logan, was apprehended after a short on-foot pursuit near S. 17th Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Logan was taken to UPMC Harrisburg for medical treatment and is facing multiple charges. Logan was taken to the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $700,000 bail and charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture/deliver. He is also charged with misdemeanor DUI, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and false identification to police.

Logan is also charged with 11 traffic offenses including driving with a suspended/revoked license.