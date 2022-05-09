SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged in the April hit-and-run accident involving a PennDOT flagger in Cumberland County.

According to Silver Spring Township Police, Dawson Smith, 19, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple traffic offenses.

Smith was arrested on May 9 and taken to the Cumberland County prison where he has since posted $50,000 bail.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, the flagger suffered multiple broken ribs and vertebrae when he was hit by a Gold Ford Ranger pickup truck on Rich Valley Road.

Police said in April that they had identified the suspected driver after sharing a picture of the suspected pickup truck.

According to an affidavit filed by State Police, a PennDOT employee saw the pickup truck drive in the area and heard the impact and yell of the injured employee.

The injured flagged told State Police he was standing in the roadway directing traffic when he was notified of an oncoming truck in the work area. The flagger, who was wearing a reflective vest and helmet, was facing the oncoming truck while holding a stop sign when the truck “swerved to the left into the oncoming lane of traffic where (the flagger) was standing and hit (him) with the front bumper.”

Another PennDOT employee reported the pickup truck was traveling at a higher speed than necessary in the work zone and the driver did not slow down when approaching the held stop sign. The flagger reported he turned the sign paddle to Slow and the driver yelled “F*** you” and held up his middle finger towards the flagger.

The flagger radioed to other employees ahead and told them to stop the pickup truck. The flagger then reported hearing of the impact with truck and injured flagger.

State Police say Smith called police the evening of April 13 and identified himself as the driver and that he “wanted to tell his side of the story.” Smith interviewed with police and said he struck the flagger in the vehicle’s center grill and left because he was afraid of being attacked by the other flaggers.

State Police say the truck had damage to the center grill and windshield, as well as hand prints and marks on the hood.

State Police say Smith had also performed a Google search for “hit and run” and for car parts