HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after police say he admitted to stealing electronics from Harrisburg School District.

On June 17 the Harrisburg Bureau of Police received a report of theft of $2,000 worth of electronics from the district. Police say Daniel Weir, 23, was interviewed and admitted to stealing the electronics, which included computer equipment from the school district annex.

Police say the items were found to be illegally in Weir’s possession.

Weir was arrested and charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking and was transported to The Dauphin County Booking Facility for processing and arraignment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.