YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing 115 charges in York County for child sex abuse-related crimes.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, 22-year-old Isaiah John Metz was charged after a police investigation in Goldsboro.

Court documents show Metz facing multiple counts of felony rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13, indecent assault of a child less than 13, sexual abuse of children (photograph, video), sexual abuse of children (child pornography), and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Metz is facing 50 counts each of sexual abuse of children (photograph, video) and sexual abuse of children (child pornography).

The York County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.