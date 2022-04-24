LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened on I-283E around 6 a.m. when a Toyota Camry exited the roadway and struck a support pole in the grassy median.

State Police say the vehicle sustained disabling damage and the driver, a 21-year-old Harrisburg man, sustained fatal injuries.

The man, whom abc27 is not identifying notification of next of kin is confirmed, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police did not identify the reason why the vehicle left the highway.