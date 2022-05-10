HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to serve 30-70 years in a state correctional institution in connection to a January 2019 home invasion.

On January 15, 2019, a woman called 911 to report a burglary in progress at her home in Briarcrest Apartments in Derry Township. The dispatcher reported hearing the screams of the woman’s roommate whom the intruder was threatening at knifepoint.

Police apprehendedWashington as he attempted to flee the home and in March, a Dauphin County jury found the defendant guilty of burglary, robbery, and related offenses.

During the 2019 robbery, officials say Washington held his rubber-gloved hand over the victim’s mouth as she attempted to scream, struck her in the face, and repeatedly threatened her with the knife.

During sentencing one victim described in detail the fear she felt when she was threatened with a knife by Washington

“I told myself, ‘this is it—this is how I’m going to die—in my bed, stabbed to death, alone and afraid’. Mr. Washington, you intended to steal money and possessions from my home for your own benefit, but this is what you actually stole—my happiness, my safety and security in my home, my confidence, my comfort and peace, my trust in others. You put me through hell and left me violated and scarred.”

Her roommate reflected, “As I laid in my bed trembling while on the phone with 911 that night, I remember listening to [my roommate] pleading with you. And not an ounce of remorse or empathy came from your voice. I do not believe you are sorry for your actions that night. I only believe you are sorry you were caught.”

The Commonwealth invoked the 25-year mandatory minimum sentence based on Washington’s history of violent crimes, which included a 2009 home invasion robbery in Dauphin County, a 1991 robbery in Rochester, New York, and a 1988 robbery in Brooklyn, New York.

Washington will not be eligible for parole consideration until he is 83 years old.