HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Brian Pena Villanueva of Harrisburg was sentenced to four years in prison for drug trafficking after law enforcement seized over 3,800 bags of fentanyl.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on January 7, 2022, Villanueva pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams and more of a substance containing fentanyl.

In July 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant for two vehicles associated with Villanueva and two hotel rooms in Cumberland County. During the search, law enforcement officers seized over 3,800 bags of fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the York County Drug Task Force, and the Fairview Township Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Daryl F. Bloom prosecuted the case.