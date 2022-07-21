HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenrick Groover-Floyd of Harrisburg was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a 2019 pharmacy robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kenrick Groover-Floyd pled guilty to robbery for his role in the April 8, 2019, robbery of a Rite Aid pharmacy in Harrisburg.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Groover-Floyd served as a lookout, while his confederates stole cash and over 3,000 pills from the pharmacy. Officials say Groover-Floyd, 34, facilitated the robbery as much as the other codefendants in the case.

Judge Wilson also noted Groover-Floyd’s long criminal history and the fact that he committed this crime while he was out on bail for unrelated local charges when imposing the sentence.

Groover-Floyd’s codefendants pled guilty to their roles in this robbery, as well as their roles in a string of robberies committed on April 6, 2019. Brandon Harris, 29, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 192 months’ imprisonment; Childes Neely, 30, of Harrisburg was sentenced to 181 months in prison; and David Rinehardt, 21, of Statesville, North Carolina, was sentenced to 111 months in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation brought this case in conjunction with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.