Harrisburg man sentenced for robbery spree, armed pharmacy robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a robbery spree and the armed robbery of a local Rite Aid in 2019.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Childes Neely pled guilty to conspiring with four other individuals to commit a total of four armed robberies. During a three-hour period on Saturday night, April 6, 2019, Neely’s co-conspirators wore masks and brandished guns, including an assault rifle, to rob five establishments in Harrisburg.

Prosecutors say Neely acted as the getaway driver on three of those robberies.

Neely also pled guilty to conspiring to rob, at gunpoint, a Rite Aid pharmacy in Harrisburg, on Monday, April 8, 2019. Neely’s role in that robbery was as a masked gunman to help take cash and drugs from the

pharmacy.

A codefendant, Brandon Harris, age 29, of Harrisburg, pled guilty to conspiring to commit the robberies and was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment.

David Rinehardt, 21, of Statesville, North Carolina, also pled guilty to conspiring to commit the robberies and was sentenced to over nine years in prison.

Kendrick Groover-Floyd, age 32, of Harrisburg, pled guilty to robbing the Rite Aid. He is awaiting sentencing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation brought this case in conjunction with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.