HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg.

Court records show Williams was taken into custody on August 5 and booked in the Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post $75,000 bail.

Williams was one of five listed by Pennsylvania State Police as the Harrisburg area’s most wanted. Her arrest comes three days after abc27 featured her and four of the other most wanted individuals State Police were searching for.

William Francis Gaudette III, 78, remains wanted for an alleged 2021 sexual assault in South Hanover Township, according to State Police. Gaudette is 5’11”, weighs 175 lbs, and has blue eyes and gray hair. His last known address was in Hummelstown.

Ricky Jermaine Anderson, 42, is wanted for a 2022 firearm offense in Harrisburg, according to State Police. Anderson is 5’11”, weighs 165 lbs, and has brown eyes and hair. His last known address was in Steelton.

Rickey Earl Rouck, 63, is wanted for an alleged 2022 Megan’s Law offense in West Hanover Township. Rouck is 5’10”, weighs 200 lbs, has hazel eyes, and has gray hair. His last known address is in Harrisburg.

Christian Matthew Melones, 51, is wanted for a 2021 crash involving injury in West Hanover Township. He is 5’11” and weighs 190 lbs with brown eyes and hair. His last known address is in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these five individuals is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.