HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has temporarily transferred power to Police Commissioner Thomas Carter due to an outpatient procedure.

According to the City of Harrisburg’s Director of Communication Matt Maisel, Williams transferred power to Carter on July 31 at approximately 11:45 p.m. The transfer of power will end at 12 a.m. on August 16.

Mayor Williams is said to be recovering at home and in good spirits. The nature of Williams’ procedure was not released.

“I want to reassure the residents of the City of Harrisburg that I am doing well,” Mayor Williams said. “I had a minor procedure done Monday morning. It is a personal matter to me. I have the utmost faith in Commissioner Carter and look forward to being back to work in a short time.”

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

According to local law, “the mayor shall designate any department head, or the city clerk, to act as mayor whenever the mayor shall be prevented, by absence from the city, disability or other cause, from attending to the duties of his office. During such time the person so designated by the mayor shall possess all the rights, powers, and duties of mayor. Whenever the mayor shall have been unable to attend to the duties of his office for a period of sixty consecutive days for any of the above stated reasons, a member of council shall be appointed by the council as acting mayor, who shall succeed to all the rights, powers and duties of the mayor or the then acting mayor.”