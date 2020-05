HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Deputy Chief Deric Moody told abc27 News that some police officers were injured after protesters started throwing “bricks’ and other objects at police during the George Floyd protest in downtown Harrisburg.

Several patrol cars have also been damaged according to eyewitnesses.

Police are at scene with riot gear standing side by side in front of the Capitol.

In a tweet, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse confirmed that two Capitol Police officers have been hospitalized.