Harrisburg Police investigate deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting in an area that two other shootings were reported this month.

The shooting happened at 5th and Woodbine streets around 8:45 p.m.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said one person was killed. No word on any suspects.

There have been two other shootings reported on Woodbine Street this month.

On September 3, two men were shot at North 6th and Woodbine streets around 7:10 a.m. Two days later on September 5, another morning shooting was reported on the 500-block of Woodbine Street. One man was taken to the hospital.