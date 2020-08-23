Harrisburg Police investigating two separate shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Harrisburg Police responded to two separate shootings.
The first shooting took place around 9 P.M. in the area of North Cameron St and Reily Road. There were two victims, both were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Both were in serious, but stable condition.
The second shooting took place around 10:15 P.M. in the 1600 block of Hunter Street. Two individuals were struck in the shooting, and both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.
Top Stories:
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 619 new cases, 129048 total
- Man missing in New Freedom Borough
- Missing Dauphin County teen returns home safely