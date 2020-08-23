Harrisburg Police investigating two separate shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Harrisburg Police responded to two separate shootings.

The first shooting took place around 9 P.M. in the area of North Cameron St and Reily Road. There were two victims, both were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Both were in serious, but stable condition.

The second shooting took place around 10:15 P.M. in the 1600 block of Hunter Street. Two individuals were struck in the shooting, and both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.

