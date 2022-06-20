HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say they were notified that Donald Harris had not been seen or heard from since July 16. An uptown Harrisburg resident, police say Harris suffers from medical conditions that require medication for treatment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harris is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.