HARRISBURG – A postal contractor from Harrisburg has been indicted by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Anthony Collier, Jr. was indicted after an investigation found Collier allegedly took packages intended to be delivered out of state.

The alleged theft occurred on November 2, 2021, with packages valued in excess of $10,000 that were supposed to be delivered to victims in Charlotte, North Carolina and Maryland through the U.S. Postal Service.

Collier was acting as a contractor responsible for transporting mail.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Penbrook Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines