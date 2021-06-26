Harrisburg Radio Amateurs host field day event in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Field Day is the single most popular “On the Air” event held in the U.S. by Radio Amateurs.

Thousands gather nationwide with their clubs or groups and operate from remote locations.

Field Day gives them a chance to practice in the event of emergencies or disasters to help provide communication outlets for residents and help agencies. Members of the Harrisburg Radio Amateurs Club say today’s effort was time well spent.

“Should we have a major blizzard or heat wave that takes out the power grid, you know, are we ready to support agencies like the Red Cross or other civilian response agencies?,” President of Harrisburg Radio Amateurs Club Zach Bare said.

Radio Amateurs from Canada also participated in the Saturday exercise.