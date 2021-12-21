Harrisburg resident arrested for child pornography charges

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested on child pornography charges stemming from an investigation that started in October.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Swatara Township Police say that Patrick Eugene Fatta, 49, of Harrisburg was arrested after an investigation began on Oct. 21.

The investigation started when police received a tip from a neighboring jurisdiction. This resulted in a search warrant was issued on Dec. 6. which led to Fatta’s arrest.

Fatta is currently in the Dauphin County Prison. His bail is set at $150,000

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this individual is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip here