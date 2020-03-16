1  of  12
Harrisburg School District to announce feeding program for actively enrolled students amid coronavirus outbreak

by: Yousef Mawry

HARRISBURG, PA – Harrisburg School District’s Acting Superintendent, Chris Celmer will announce today at 3 p.m. the District’s free grab and go breakfast and lunch meal program for all enrolled students 18 and under, in the Harrisburg School District. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Education and National School Lunch Program is supporting this effort following the state-mandated closure of schools due to COVID-19.

The latest information about food distribution or any changes made will be made via the District website at www.hbgsd.us.

Any such changes to the program will be made via the District website at www.hbgsd.us.

For media inquiries, contact Kirsten Keys, Public Relations Coordinator, 717.514.6520.

