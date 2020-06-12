Harrisburg School District to hold celebration events for class of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District will be hosting a “Senior Weekend Celebration” to highlight the accomplishments of students from Harrisburg High School’s class of 2020.

The event is expected to start Friday at 4 p.m. where high school seniors will participate in “Harrisburg’s signature Red Carpet Experience” outside the Evangeline Kimber Gymnasium at John Harris Campus.

On Saturday, graduates will walk a concert-style outdoor stage to receive their diplomas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in a graduation ceremony for graduates and their families. Click here for additional information and details.

Because Harrisburg is still in the yellow phase, families and friends will be able to view the Red Carpet event and Graduation Ceremony from their vehicles.

The School district is requesting that only one vehicle per family attends the celebration. For those who cannot attend, the event will be streamed live on the District’s Facebook page, Youtube and website.

Onsite atendees are required to wear masks and practise social distancing.

THE RED CARPET EXPERIENCE!

Friday, June 12th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Outside of the Evangeline Kimber Gymnasium

Harrisburg High School

John Harris Campus, 2451 Market Street, Hbg. PA 17103

HARRISBURG HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY

Saturday, June 13th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Outside of Harrisburg High School

John Harris Campus, 2451 Market Street, Hbg. PA 1703