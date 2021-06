HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is costing more to fill up the tank this week, just before the Fourth of July weekend.

According to Gas Buddy, Pennsylvania gas prices have jumped $0.09 in the past week to a statewide average of $3.19 a gallon. That is $0.10 higher than the national average, due in large part to higher state taxes.

In the Midstate, Harrisburg gas is the cheapest at $3.14 a gallon, York is at $3.17 a gallon and Lancaster is closest to the statewide average with $3.18 a gallon.