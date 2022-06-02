HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is holding the first of three public meetings on June 2, at the Harrisburg School District Administration Building, to discuss the plan for construction on State Street; The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The initial plan for the development was cancelled in April of 2022 after residents raised concerns about the construction removing street parking options.

The meeting will give citizens an opportunity to discuss the project with city engineers and look at various options for future designs. A second meeting will be hosted on Monday, June 6, and a final draft will be presented on June 22.