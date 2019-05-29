Harrisburg teachers plan one-day strike on Friday Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Teachers in the Harrisburg School District say they will be holding a one-day strike on Friday.

According to a press release, teachers union members voted to strike with many cited their outrage and concern over the Harrisburg School District Administration's failure to address the needs of its students.

In addition to the strike, the union also filed an unfair labor practice over the administration's failure to bargain with the union in good faith.

Instead, the union says the administration is seeking to use the amended recovery plan to prevent collective bargaining over major issues like wages, hours, and working conditions.

The union says more than 214 teachers have resigned in the past two years, and most recently, the administration refused to cooperate with state auditors which jeopardized $11 million in federal grants.

A union spokesperson says it was not an easy decision for the members to make, but they believe a short-term disruption was outweighed for the need for long-term change in the district.