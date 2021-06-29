Harrisburg teens arrested in Ocean City plan to sue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawyers for the Harrisburg teens roughed up and arrested in Ocean City, Maryland plan to sue.

Video of the incident from June 12 went viral. Police told the young men to stop vaping on the boardwalk. When they refused, police tackled the men, with an officer appearing to knee one of them.

On Tuesday, their attorney said they plan to file a civil lawsuit against Ocean City Police, accusing them of using excessive force and violating their rights.

They also want the officers involved suspended and the charges against them dropped. Ocean City Police say their officers are permitted to use force when suspects resist arrest.