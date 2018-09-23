Harrisburg University Esports Festival boosts local business

Columbia College in Missouri is the team going home with the $50,000 Harrisburg University Esports Festival prize. But with all of the visitors in the Capital City, local business owners say they’re winning too.

“There are a lot of gamers here, and tacos and gamers go well together, so that’s why we’re here,” said Abdul Moosa, the owner of 717 Tacos.

At least 35 local businesses are benefiting from the crowds of people filling Market Street.

“It brings a lot of people downtown here,” said Moosa. “It shows them what Harrisburg has to offer.”

“We love to come to Harrisburg to bring the beignets,” said Michele Murphy, who works at the The Sweet Patch.

The Sweet Patch is based in York Springs, but travels around the country for festivals like this.

“Everyone has been wonderful.,” said Murphy. “We have lots of customers.”

Thousands of people ate delicious food, shopped for merchandise and cheered for their favorite teams at the largest collegiate Esports tournament in history.

“Esports is pretty much competitive video games,” said Clement Wittner, an Esports player for Harrisburg University Storm.

21 teams played at the two-day event.

“We’re competing against teams from all over the country,” said Wittner.

Finals for Overwatch and League of Legends were Saturday at the Whitaker Center.

“It’s literally hundreds of people to put on an event like this,” said Eric Darr, the president of Harrisburg University.

Between games, players, coaches and analysts danced to live music.

“To have so many visitors and to show off the city in such a big way…couldn’t be happier about that,” said Darr.