MODESTO, Calif. (WHTM) – Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was found deceased in a California hotel room in what police are calling a “suspicious death.”

Modesto Police say Sease, 22, was located in her hotel room by staff at the Best Western Hotel on July 20. Police say Sease’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

A cause of death was not released by Modesto Police. Modesto is located about 92 miles east of San Francisco in Central California.

Detectives are still seeking information to help identify a suspect in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Booza at 209-484-6113 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.