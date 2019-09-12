1 arrested, 1 wanted in robbery and shooting death of teen dumped near Civil War Museum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been charged in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a Dauphin County teenager.

Police have charged Tyrese Randolph and Nathaniel Acevedo.

According to the Dauphin County district attorney, Randolph is in custody but Acevedo is still wanted.

Prosecutors say they robbed Torin Dwarchak, shot him, threw him in the trunk of his own car and dumped him in the parking lot of the Civil War Museum last week.

Dwarchak’s body was found in the morning on Thursday, September 5.

