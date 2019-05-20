Harrisburg

1 hurt after Harrisburg shooting, police say

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 05:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 08:10 PM EDT

1 hurt after Harrisburg shooting, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg Police said the person hurt after a shooting Sunday morning is expected to survive after emergency surgery. 

The shooting happened Sunday around 2:04 a.m. near N.3rd and Cumberland Streets. 

Police said the victim had already been taken to the hospital when they arrived. They collected evidence on the scene but no arrests have been made. 

Contact police if you have any information that could help with their investigation. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork
Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork

Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local