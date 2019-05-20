1 hurt after Harrisburg shooting, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg Police said the person hurt after a shooting Sunday morning is expected to survive after emergency surgery.

The shooting happened Sunday around 2:04 a.m. near N.3rd and Cumberland Streets.

Police said the victim had already been taken to the hospital when they arrived. They collected evidence on the scene but no arrests have been made.

Contact police if you have any information that could help with their investigation.