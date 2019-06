HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting incident in the city Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the Derry Street Car Wash, in the 2200 block of Derry Street, around 1:40 p.m. One person was injured and took himself to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.