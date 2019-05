1 killed, 1 hurt after crash in Harrisburg Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - One person was killed another hurt after an early morning crash, Harrisburg Police said.

The crash happened on the 1600 block of N. Cameron Street at 6:37 a.m. Sunday.

Police said it involved two vehicles. Emergency crews had to remove the drivers of both vehicles.

The drivers were taken to the hospital One died at the hospital and other is expected to survive, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.