$1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County retail store sold a $1 million Magnificent Millions scratch-off ticket.

Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet, located at 2408 Market Street in Harrisburg, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $31 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.