1 Vote Counts: Harrisburg organization emphasizes importance of voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The primary election is coming up and many believe this will be one of the most expensive campaign seasons in Pennsylvania history. A non-partisan grass roots effort is in its second year to get more people involved.

Harrisburg-native Michelle Mardenborough founded 1 Vote Counts in 2020. “Our goal is to really get people inspired, get people engaged, and we are committed to getting boots on the ground,” she said.

She says the timing is right to continue to make a strong push.

“Educate them one-on-one and let them know their vote counts. We can’t see change in our community unless we become the change we want to see,” Mardenborough said.

Mardenborough says, despite a hyperpartisan political climate they remain non-partisan. The top priority for One Vote Counts? Getting people registered to vote.

“I think at the very root as to why we have seen low turnout over the years is they don’t feel their vote counts and they don’t feel they bring value to the process,” she added.

The organization will have plenty of people knocking on doors in Harrisburg and surrounding communities. Lamont Jones, civic engagement manager, wants people to understand the political landscape is changing.

“With this redistricting, we have been written off in certain areas of the city south Harrisburg to be exact,” Jones said. “And if every time the goal post is going to be moved,, we have to make sure we stay on top of this and stay educated and I want to make sure everyone in the community knows what is happening.”

Jones’ goal is to recruit volunteers who want to make a difference and help people understand that politics are local.

“I am looking for people who are tired of driving down dark streets and tired of hitting potholes in our community. The people who are tired of the low economic value on our homes,” Jones said.