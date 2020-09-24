10 rookie police officers to start in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — 10 rookie police officers look to start in Harrisburg following extensive classroom and scenario training. The rookies will now be participating in 12 weeks of field training and partner with senior officers.

Lt. Milo Hooper has nearly 25 years of experience with the city. He says the new officers will get a new kind of experience that can’t be replicated in the classroom.

“They will have an opportunity to be in the community and learn how experienced officers deal with different situations in real-time,” Hooper said. “That will help them learn about the job and themselves and they can take some things from every officer that they spend time with and apply it to their own decision making.”

Hooper says every new officer knows they have the authority to intervene if a senior officer is using excessive force or exercising bad judgment.

“Not only do they have the right, but it is their duty,” said Hooper. “We are supposed to be accountable for our brothers and sisters in blue and ourselves.”

The new officers will be on probation for 12 months after their field training is completed.

