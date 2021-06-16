100 rally-goers gather in support of reinvestigation of election results at State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots effort to reinvestigate Pennsylvania’s election results brought around 100 supporters to the State Capitol on Wednesday, June 16.

The ralliers called for a forensic audit of the result, which is similar to the one republicans conducted in Arizona.

Several courts have already ruled that the November election was conducted fair and square in Pennsylvania, but these rally-goers are not convinced.

“The audit benefits anybody on either side of the political spectrum, it’s just so imperative for all of our rights as American citizens to known that it was an election of integrity and our vote truly does count,” Mary Buemi, attended rally, said.

Republican Rep Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, has already said he is not interested in spending any taxpayer money on an audit.