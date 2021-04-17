100 volunteers show ‘people are cared about’ in Harrisburg homeless camp cleanup

HARRISBURG. Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers from around the region helping the homeless in the city of Harrisburg.

Members of local help organizations were joined by volunteers who wanted to help in a cleanup effort in the tent city area where homeless people are known to stay.

Organizers say they picked up trash and cleaned up debris to help prepare for the warmer months.

Volunteers also spent time talking to people who are often ignored when they come in contact with others.

Volunteer Darrell Winter said “We’re here to show that people are cared about. I was homeless for a long time so I can empathize with the situation and I know that’s what got me out of homelessness was knowing that people cared.”

Winter says more than 100 volunteers helped out with Saturday’s cleanup efforts.