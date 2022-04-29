HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg church that’s a cornerstone of the community is now the victim of a crime. The church is asking the public for help catching whoever broke in.

Bethany A.M.E. Church is out of thousands of dollars worth of stolen audio and video equipment.

“There was a computer, a desktop, some monitors, sound system, amplifiers, webcams,” said Yvonne Johnson.

It happened sometime between Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m.

“We’re just devastated. We’re heartbroken that someone would target a church a place of worship, especially a sanctuary where this is…a sacred area,” said Nichole Smith, treasurer of Bethan A.M.E. Church.

“I need to pray and thank God that nobody was here, nothing that was taken can’t be replaced and that our people are in place and safe,” said Monica Chisholm, vice-chair of the Steward Board.

The church had been doing virtual services for two years until Easter Sunday when people were in-person for the first time.

“Hadn’t happened since March of 2020. So it was a time to rejoice on Resurrection Sunday,” Chisholm said.

Now just two weeks later, they can’t connect virtually or in person.

“It would be difficult for us to even come in and have church right now because we don’t have a mic system. We don’t have speakers. You don’t have any of that,” Smith said.

In total, about $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

“There was a television mounted here. And as you can see the person who took it down-dropped this one here,” Johnson said.

Luckily the police were able to lift fingerprints off of it.

Members of the congregation are keeping the faith.

“We are praying people, and we continue to pray for our community, our neighbors, and those that took the things from this building,” Chisolm said.

If you have any information about the burglary or you might have nearby surveillance video, the church is asking that you call Harrisburg police.

You can also contact the church at 717-234-1813 or wearebethanyamehbg@gmail.com.